Oneida Co. Health Dept. hosting pop-up COVID vaccine clinic for children on Oct. 20

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County Health Department is hosting a Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 years old on Friday, Oct. 20.

The clinic will be held at the Oneida County Health Department building located at 100 W Keenan St. in Rhinelander from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Call 715-369-6111 to schedule one or to get more details. Call to speak to a nurse for available options if your child is uninsured or you have a high deductible.

The location for the flu and COVID vaccine clinic location on Friday, Oct. 20 has been changed from Grace Foursquare community building to the Oneida County Health Department open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adult flu vaccines to be offered for adults on Oct. 20 include:

Flu vaccine(s):

Fluzone Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine: Available for ages 6 months and older

Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine: Available for people 65 years of age and older.

COVID-19 vaccine(s):

Moderna: Available for ages 12 years and older

Note: The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially severe symptoms of COVID-19 this fall and winter.

The Oneida County Health Department accepts several types of insurance. Private pay via cash, credit, and check is also available (additional charges will apply when using a credit or debit card). Check with your insurance in advance to make sure COVID vaccinations are covered at OCHD for you and/or your child.

The following insurance can be billed for vaccines:

  • Medicare/Medicare Advantage Plans
  • Medicaid/BadgerCare
  • Anthem BC/BS
  • Auxiant—NEHA
  • Aspirus Health Plan
  • Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire
  • Humana
  • Security Health Plan
  • UMR-UHC
  • UMR-NEHA
  • United Healthcare

For a full list of community clinics, dates, and times to get your vaccine, click here or visit the main website at oneidacountypublichealth.org or call 715-369-6111.

