News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Officials encourage drivers to stay vigilant on the roads during Pedestrian Safety Month

October is Pedestrian Safety Month
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Transportation says early numbers show the number of pedestrian-involved crashes have been trending downward, but the number of deaths remains high.

During this pedestrian safety month, law enforcement and the DOT are encouraging you to stay safe and diligent on the road. The DOT says 49 people have been killed in 880 pedestrian-involved crashes so far this year. 72 died in 2022. Police and the DOT are working to get those numbers even lower.

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users in a crash. In Wausau, it’s crucial for drivers to be more aware of their surroundings on busy roads.

“We tend to see the most crashes on the roads that are most frequently traveled by, so the main roads like Grand Ave, 5th Street, 6th Street, Stewart Ave, all the ones that are heavily trafficked,” said Officer Ivy Tirey of the Wausau Police Department.

Police say to avoid distractions like using your phone, obey the speed limits, and always drive sober. There are some states like Minnesota where it is against the law to even have your phone in your hand.

“The city of Wausau has their own municipal ordinance where it’s hands-free, so if you’re going to be talking on your phone, it either has to be Bluetooth through your car where you can keep both hands on your steering wheel and your eyes on the road, or you have to pull over in order to use your phone,” said Officer Tirey.

It’s that time of year when it gets dark earlier, making it much more crucial for pedestrians to keep themselves safe.

“My biggest recommendations would be to wear brightly colored clothing, bring a flashlight, and somehow do whatever you can to make yourself visible to those around you,” Officer Tirey said.

It should go without saying -- but drivers should always use their headlights where needed.

“Nighttime is when a lot of fatalities happen, whether it’s a pedestrian or the driver in a car, because our vision is reduced, and the more light you have, and the sun,” said David Pabst, director of Transportation Safety for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Making sure your vehicle is safe to drive on the road is also a crucial factor in keeping both yourself and those around you safe.

“If you happen to hit a pedestrian they lose, you know. You may be fine in your car, but the pedestrian will not be and it’s just so important to pay attention,” added Pabst.

There are resources on how to stay safe on the road here. There are also safety programs like ‘Control Your Drive’, Buckle Up Phone Down’, and ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.’

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Wisconsin high school football playoffs begin Oct. 20.
WIAA unveils high school football playoff brackets
Toua Yang
Wausau Police seize over 630 grams of meth during search, warrant issued for suspect
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Minocoua Fire Fighter retires
“Lots of good memories,” Minocqua Fire Captain retires after 43 years
Tanner Mordecai had completed 63.7% of his passes for 1,127 yards with three touchdowns and...
Wisconsin quarterback out indefinitely after breaking right hand in loss to Iowa
Charlie Ouimette started in the explorer program and moved his way up through the ranks to...
Volunteer firefighter in Minocqua retiring after 43 years of service