Officials encourage drivers to stay vigilant on the roads during Pedestrian Safety Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Transportation says early numbers show the number of pedestrian-involved crashes have been trending downward, but the number of deaths remains high.

During this pedestrian safety month, law enforcement and the DOT are encouraging you to stay safe and diligent on the road. The DOT says 49 people have been killed in 880 pedestrian-involved crashes so far this year. 72 died in 2022. Police and the DOT are working to get those numbers even lower.

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users in a crash. In Wausau, it’s crucial for drivers to be more aware of their surroundings on busy roads.

“We tend to see the most crashes on the roads that are most frequently traveled by, so the main roads like Grand Ave, 5th Street, 6th Street, Stewart Ave, all the ones that are heavily trafficked,” said Officer Ivy Tirey of the Wausau Police Department.

Police say to avoid distractions like using your phone, obey the speed limits, and always drive sober. There are some states like Minnesota where it is against the law to even have your phone in your hand.

“The city of Wausau has their own municipal ordinance where it’s hands-free, so if you’re going to be talking on your phone, it either has to be Bluetooth through your car where you can keep both hands on your steering wheel and your eyes on the road, or you have to pull over in order to use your phone,” said Officer Tirey.

It’s that time of year when it gets dark earlier, making it much more crucial for pedestrians to keep themselves safe.

“My biggest recommendations would be to wear brightly colored clothing, bring a flashlight, and somehow do whatever you can to make yourself visible to those around you,” Officer Tirey said.

It should go without saying -- but drivers should always use their headlights where needed.

“Nighttime is when a lot of fatalities happen, whether it’s a pedestrian or the driver in a car, because our vision is reduced, and the more light you have, and the sun,” said David Pabst, director of Transportation Safety for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Making sure your vehicle is safe to drive on the road is also a crucial factor in keeping both yourself and those around you safe.

“If you happen to hit a pedestrian they lose, you know. You may be fine in your car, but the pedestrian will not be and it’s just so important to pay attention,” added Pabst.

