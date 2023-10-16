News and First Alert Weather App
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog still in serious but stable condition as of Sunday

Dog involved in October 14 shooting
Dog involved in October 14 shooting(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CITY OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday, October 14.

Fond du Lac Police and County Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of Drury Place in the City of Fond du Lac.

When officials arrived, they encountered a man sitting inside a vehicle. Shortly after this, gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man.

The man was pronounced dead on scene following the shooting due to injuries he sustained.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Canine was shot and seriously injured. The dog is receiving critical care at a veterinarian hospital. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office say in an update in the afternoon following the incident that the K9 remains in serious but stable condition. The dog received life-saving treatment on scene, during transport, and at the veterinary hospital from a surgery team.

In an update October 15, from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department they say that the K9 still remains in serious but stable condition. They also say that the K9 is “no means out of the woods”.

The post goes on to say that the K9 was awake and alert enough to recognize his deputy handler.

Another dog owned by a veterinary technician also gave blood to the K9 for a surgery. The transfusion worked and the blood counts rose to levels needed to undergo the surgery.

The sheriff’s deputy that exchanged gunfire with the man was placed on paid administrative leave, per standard procedure. No other members of the public or law enforcement was injured during this incident.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the man, police dog, or sheriff’s deputy involving the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

