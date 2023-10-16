News and First Alert Weather App
Marquette basketball No. 5, Wisconsin 1st team out in AP top 25

Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning their NCAA college basketball game against Xavier for the championship of the Big East men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Marquette men’s basketball enters the 2023-2024 season with sky high expectations and the early preseason polls reflect that. The Golden Eagles rank No. 5 entering the season after finished No. 6 last season. In Madison, Wisconsin just missed the poll by being the first team out of the rankings.

This is Marquette’s first time being ranked in the preseason poll since the 2013-2014 season when they were No. 17. The last time they were ranked this highly in the preseason poll was before the 1977-1978 season when they were No. 3. They were in the top 10 of the preseason poll every season from 1969-78.

The Golden Eagles return last season’s Big East Player of the Year in Tyler Kolek, as well as the Henry Iba Coach of the Year in Shaka Smart. Smart will coach Marquette for a third consecutive year after leading the Golden Eagles to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Wisconsin is on the outside looking in as the first team out of the top 25. Wisconsin’s 53 points trailed Illinois’ 104 in the 25th spot. Wisconsin returns virtually everybody from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament, aside from Jordan Davis who transferred to Illinois State.

