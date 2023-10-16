“Lots of good memories,” Minocqua Fire Captain retires after 43 years

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a 43-year career filled with moments that will never be forgotten for Minocqua Fire Department Captain Charlie Ouimette.

“Lots of good memories of getting people out of fires and also saving property and saving lives,” said Ouimette.

It was rewarding in more ways than one for him to spend this much time helping people. Having worked his way up to Lieutenant and then Fire Captain, part of his inspiration to serve comes from someone very close to him.

“You know that you’re helping your community and I think that’s one of the things I learned from my father by serving you will also get something back from that,” said Ouimette.

He has definitely left his mark on the department.

“He was always very positive, friendly, helpful, and just a great asset to the department and to the community,” said Chief Luke Taylor, Minocqua Fire and Rescue Department.

His childhood friend Andy Petrowski, who retired back in 2019 as Fire Chief, said, “He never lost the drive for the Fire department, so just a very well-rounded, well-balanced good man.”

“After 43 years, I’d like to enjoy life a little bit more and I felt — I put in my time and let some other people take over,” said Ouimette. “So I hope that there’s some other people out there that see this and say hey I really should be serving my community.”

