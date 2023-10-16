Haunted House this weekend at ODC, Inc. Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some family fun while getting into the Halloween spirit, you’ll want to make your way to Opportunity Development Centers (ODC) in Wisconsin Rapids. ODC’s President and CEO Julie Strenn joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to explain their spooky event.

It’s the 2nd annual Haunted House put on by ODC and is fully accessible and inclusive for all abilities. There will also be three food truck vendors at the event for people to enjoy.

“It’s a fun, Spooktacular evening that you have the opportunity to go through a full indoor, accessible haunted house. We have many different ‘chicken lanes’ for individuals who might get a little spooked as they go through the haunted house,” Strenn said.

The Haunted House will be happening Friday, Oct. 20 and on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-9:30 p.m. at ODC in Wisconsin Rapids. The event is free and donations will be accepted.

