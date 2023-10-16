News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Haunted House this weekend at ODC, Inc. Wisconsin Rapids

It’s the 2nd annual Haunted House put on by ODC and is fully accessible and inclusive for all abilities.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some family fun while getting into the Halloween spirit, you’ll want to make your way to Opportunity Development Centers (ODC) in Wisconsin Rapids. ODC’s President and CEO Julie Strenn joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to explain their spooky event.

It’s the 2nd annual Haunted House put on by ODC and is fully accessible and inclusive for all abilities. There will also be three food truck vendors at the event for people to enjoy.

“It’s a fun, Spooktacular evening that you have the opportunity to go through a full indoor, accessible haunted house. We have many different ‘chicken lanes’ for individuals who might get a little spooked as they go through the haunted house,” Strenn said.

The Haunted House will be happening Friday, Oct. 20 and on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6-9:30 p.m. at ODC in Wisconsin Rapids. The event is free and donations will be accepted.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Wisconsin high school football playoffs begin Oct. 20.
WIAA unveils high school football playoff brackets
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95

Latest News

Medicare 101 presentation pt. 2 - 10.16.2023
ODC Haunted House interview - 10.16.2023
Medicare 101 presentation pt. 1 - 10.16.2023
Temperatures remain in the 50s this week
First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall weather Monday