Gov. Evers, DOA renew funding plans as state officially ends fiscal year with $7B surplus

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Administration have announced the state of Wisconsin officially ended Fiscal Year 2023 with a positive balance of $7.07 billion, eclipsing last year’s record-breaking $4.3 billion balance.

In addition, the state maintained its ‘rainy day’ fund (Budget Stabilization Fund) at a record-high $1.8 billion, according to the new Annual Fiscal Report released by the DOA.  

In light of the state’s historic economic position, Gov. Evers again urged the Legislature to take up his plan to invest in the childcare industry and address the state’s chronic workforce challenges. The governor’s renewed call comes after he called for a special session of the Legislature to occur on Sept. 20 which remains open as Republican legislators have declined to move forward with the governor’s proposed workforce plan to invest in childcare, family services, and statewide healthcare and education workforces.

“We began the most recent biennium in the best fiscal position in our state’s 175-year statehood, and today, we’re in an even better position than we were a year ago because we’ve worked hard to be prudent with taxpayer dollars while making smart, strategic investments to maintain our state’s economic momentum,” said Gov. Evers. “While we’ll continue to save wherever we can and stay well within our means, we also have a duty to invest in needs that have long been neglected—and that includes finally addressing our state’s generational workforce challenges and preventing the looming childcare crisis that will only make our workforce problems worse.”

“The state of Wisconsin has a new record balance in the books and a timely opportunity to leverage our strong financial footing, especially given that the state’s ending balance in FY23 is $196.3 million higher than previously budgeted,” said DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

State general fund tax collections in FY 2023 increased by 2.1% over last year and were very close to the most recent estimates projected on May 15, 2023. The full FY 2023 Annual Fiscal Report, which ended on June 30, is available here.

