First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall weather Monday

Sweater weather continues with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. The umbrella will come in handy starting Wednesday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a breezy weekend, calm and pleasant weather to start off the new work week. Rain chances pick up mid-week and will last through the end of the work week.

Highs in the low 50s with a sun and cloud mix. Some light and calm winds.
Highs in the low 50s with a sun and cloud mix. Some light and calm winds.(WSAW)

Not so breezy Monday, under a sun and cloud mix. Highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be much of the same, with chances for patchy frost to develop during the early morning hours as morning temperatures fall towards the mid-30s. Sun and clouds expected again with highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s.

Patchy frost possible in parts for Tuesday morning
Patchy frost possible in parts for Tuesday morning(WSAW)
Rain chances return in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday
Rain chances return in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday(WSAW)

Rain chances returning starting Wednesday as a cold front and low pressure system drive into the state mid-week. Clouds increasing heading into Wednesday with rain showers picking up as the day goes along.

Scattered rain showers move in starting Wednesday morning
Scattered rain showers move in starting Wednesday morning(WSAW)
Scattered rain continuing through Wednesday night
Scattered rain continuing through Wednesday night(WSAW)

Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers linger into Thursday, gradually clearing up by the afternoon or evening. Highs cooler, low 50s. Rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter to half inch.

Scattered rain to continue into Thursday morning
Scattered rain to continue into Thursday morning(WSAW)

Clouds gradually clearing up for Friday morning, with sunshine expected for the daytime hours. However, some chances for rain could return to the area by Friday evening or night.

Another round for rain possible Friday evening or night
Another round for rain possible Friday evening or night(WSAW)

Highs near 50. Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.

Temperatures remain in the 50s this week
Temperatures remain in the 50s this week(WSAW)

