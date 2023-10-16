First Alert Weather: Pleasant fall weather Monday
Sweater weather continues with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. The umbrella will come in handy starting Wednesday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a breezy weekend, calm and pleasant weather to start off the new work week. Rain chances pick up mid-week and will last through the end of the work week.
Not so breezy Monday, under a sun and cloud mix. Highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be much of the same, with chances for patchy frost to develop during the early morning hours as morning temperatures fall towards the mid-30s. Sun and clouds expected again with highs slightly warmer in the upper 50s.
Rain chances returning starting Wednesday as a cold front and low pressure system drive into the state mid-week. Clouds increasing heading into Wednesday with rain showers picking up as the day goes along.
Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers linger into Thursday, gradually clearing up by the afternoon or evening. Highs cooler, low 50s. Rain accumulations from Wednesday through Thursday around a quarter to half inch.
Clouds gradually clearing up for Friday morning, with sunshine expected for the daytime hours. However, some chances for rain could return to the area by Friday evening or night.
Highs near 50. Any rain from Friday night should clear up quickly in time for the weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low 50s. Much of the same expected for Sunday.
