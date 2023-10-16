First Alert Weather: Dry and somewhat sunny to start the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the middle of October, and it has remained cool over the past week and a half. As the average high and low temperatures continue to decline, the daily readings in North Central Wisconsin are almost at what is typical for this time of the year. There will be times of considerable cloudiness and also some sunshine for the beginning of the work week. More clouds on Monday, while brighter on Tuesday. The next round of showers is anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday, with the next storm system moving through the Badger State. Next weekend starts cool but temps will rebound for next Sunday.

Fall colors are fading in the north, while still around in Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night into Monday morning & cool. (WSAW)

Some clouds Sunday night and cool, with lows by daybreak in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds to start Monday, with some sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday is shaping up to be brighter and milder, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Times of clouds and some sunshine on Monday. (WSAW)

More clouds than sun breaks midday on Monday. (WSAW)

Morning clouds yielding to sunshine on Tuesday. (WSAW)

The next opportunity for showers is on track for mid-week. A cold front and low pressure will be driving toward Wisconsin. Lots of clouds on Wednesday, with showers expected as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 50s. Keep the umbrella on hand for Thursday, as scattered showers are on the menu. Highs in the mid 50s.

Showers expected Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

High temperatures will be pretty close to average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Showers expected at times Thursday. (WSAW)

A little cooler late week into next weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs near 50. Sun along with some clouds on Saturday. High in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy, next Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

