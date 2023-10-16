Fall Line Outfitters hosts final ‘Cars and Coffee’ of 2023

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Cars, coffee and sun made the perfect recipe for a nice Sunday morning in Stevens Point on Oct. 15. Fall line outfitters hosted their final cars and coffee event of the year that morning,

The clothing store brought together car enthusiasts within the community.

“It was the idea that I love cars, get some people to come downtown and use the shop as the home base for the coffee pot’s brewing,” Craig Cook, Owner, Fall Line Outfitters, said.

Earlier in 2023, Cook created ‘Cars and Coffee’ for car enthusiasts to mingle and enjoy themselves over a cup of joe.

“Central Wisconsin and Wisconsin itself has a great car enthusiast group of people,” Cook said. “I think having cars and coffee event is just a great way, especially here in the middle of October, to kind of wrap up the cruising season before people put their cars away.”

Each vehicle there had a story to tell.

“I bought it in 1974, $850, it’s a go-getter,” Don Cass of Stevens Point said about his car. “We go all over the place with it.”

Rain or shine, Cass said the event brought people together.

“There’s local people that have the same interests that I have, so they’re here too,” Cass said. “We’re fighting the weather here a little bit. There’s not a bad car around, everybody has their own flavor and that’s a nice part of it.”

It also brought a bigger crowd toward downtown Stevens Point said Cook.

“I think, more than anything, it was just an awareness folks have that normally don’t come downtown or haven’t been downtown in a while,” Cook said. “They’re able to check out our shop and then some of the other newer businesses that are downtown.”

Cars and coffee wrapped up for the year but organizers plan to bring it back soon.

“Hopefully we’re gonna kick it off in May,” Cook said. “We always know that Wisconsin weather is unpredictable, so as long as we don’t have snow in May, we’ll be back at it again one Sunday in May all the way through October again.”

