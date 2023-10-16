‘Fall Color Hike’ brings tourists in to learn about nature and the state park’s history

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - October is the time of year when people in Wisconsin could enjoy a nice hike and explore how much the community had to offer.

Rib Mountain State Park hosted their ‘Fall Color Hike’ Oct. 15. There, people could explore nature all while learning about the history of the mountain.

The ‘Fall Color Hike’ started at the Van Douser Tower. People could climb to the top and explore all the scenic views of Rib Mountain.

There were three hikes that lasted about a half mile. People were able to explore the picturesque views while learning about the history of Rib Mountain from a naturalist for the first time in over 10 years.

“As a naturalist my main job is to educate the public and the people about natural resources. So, the wildlife, the flora, the fauna, you know everything outdoors, whether that be outdoor skills, or you know, basic ecology,” Ally Noll, the park naturalist, said.

Noll says it’s vital to educate people about outdoor wildlife and provide an opportunity for people to learn something new.

“It’s really important just in general to get people outside and get them excited and learning about nature and about the park here,” Noll said.

Noll had been involved with the community through more than just the state park and educating people about nature.

“I’ve done multiple drop-in programs all about why leaves change colors, even survival skills, how to start a fire using a flint and steel, are all things that are exciting to teach to kids and adults alike,” Noll said.

The ‘Fall Color Hike’ brought several visitors from all over – including one from Wuhan, China. For Yan-Bing Chen, a master’s student at UW-Madison, it was her first time hiking Rib Mountain.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s really colorful. It’s really beautiful. [It is a] very nice view,” Chen said.

Chen said she loves hiking, and she would come back to the state park.

There are over 13 miles of hiking trails at Rib Mountain, with more than eight miles accessible to hikers with disabilities. For more information on upcoming events at the state park -- visit their website.

