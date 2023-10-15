Wisconsin offense struggles in home loss to Iowa

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stuck in the mud is the best way to describe it. The Wisconsin offense found themselves behind the sticks all night. Iowa dragged them into the mud, per their style of play, but the Badgers could never find a way out of it.

Starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai left the game with a hand injury, one Luke Fickell said postgame didn’t look good and that Mordecai couldn’t even grip the ball. However, the offense was struggling even before his departure. Braedyn Locke came into the game in relief of Mordecai and couldn’t move the ball either. At the game’s end, the Badgers could only muster six points in the 15-6 loss, a game in which Iowa threw for just 37 yards themselves.

After the game, Luke Fickell didn’t beat around the bush, saying Iowa simply outplayed the Badgers.

“We got beat in every phase of the game,” said Fickell. “They out-physicalled us, they outrushed us. I’m not saying that of the players, I’m saying that of myself. They were better prepared.”

Even with their head coach shouldering the blame, the players themselves knew the performance wasn’t up to their own standards.

“We didn’t play to our potential, we didn’t play physical enough,” said running back Braelon Allen. “This is what it comes down to. At the end of the day, we just had to put the ball in the end zone once and we win the game.”

Halfway through the season, the first under Fickell, Wisconsin finds themselves 4-2. However, the ‘new-look’ Badger offense that was advertised has yet to really pop. With the identity of that unit in question, Fickell says it’s all about finding the right pieces.

“I don’t think they’re trying to find what their identity needs to be,” said Fickell. “I think that we’re trying to find how it fits and the people that we have as much as anything.”

The Badgers also struggled with penalties. Wisconsin was flagged seven times for 48 yards. To win games in the Big Ten, the team understands they just need to be more consistent.

“We did a lot of good things, it’s just consistently doing them,” said Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini. “Can’t go three and out. Field position-wise, it doesn’t help at all. I think there’s work to be done, we have the players to do it, it’s just about … to do it.”

Even after the tough showing, there’s faith that Wisconsin can turn it around, putting trust in first-year offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

“I feel like there’s always room for growth,” said wide receiver Will Pauling. “It’s the first year in the system, there’s going to be bumps in the road. I feel like we’re in good hands, I trust Coach Longo.”

Wisconsin hits the road next week and will face Illinois. The game kicks at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.