News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Weston man, concertina player celebrates 90th birthday party with family, friends, and music

Dan Gruetzmacher playing on his concertina during his 90th birthday celebration in Wausau.
Dan Gruetzmacher playing on his concertina during his 90th birthday celebration in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For a now-90-year-old Dan Gruetzmacher, music is everything.

“It’s all I enjoyed was music,” Gruetzmacher said. “And I never let anything interfere with it.”

His specialty is the concertina. He played since he was just seven-years-old.

“I had a lot of mishaps and getting through that because of the concertina,” Gruetzmacher said. “When I feel down, I pick up the concertina and it just livens me all up again.”

Gruetzmacher became a Concertina Hall of Famer in 1979 and began teaching his craft to aspiring players. His students included Andrew Grawien who learned from Greutzmaker at just six years old.

“My parents would take me to the polka dances and they always said that I just always focused on Dan when he was playing,” Grawien said. “I was always mesmerized by the concertina.”

Though many years passed, Grawein said he still felt the impact of Gruetzmacher’s teachings.

“He always gives me compliments, always made sure to lift me up,” Grawien said. “Dan always said keep sticking with it, make sure you keep going.”

Gruetzmacher said his birthday celebration wouldn’t have been possible without his number one fan, his wife.

“My wife has been with me 64 years and she stands right alongside of me and works with me,” Greutzmaker said. “I have to give her the most credit for putting this on.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95
Rothschild woman among 2 seriously injured in Portage Co. crash on Tuesday
Partial Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse on Saturday won’t be so visible to us here in Wisconsin
Tommy's Express Car Wash Tunnel of Terror
Tommy’s Express brings back Tunnel of Terror at area car washes
Taylor Co. Scam
Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office says “vet them” after new paving company scam

Latest News

Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture...
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Titletown concert stage
Things to know for the Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul concert in Green Bay Saturday
Beer and Bacon Fest
5th annual ‘Beer and Bacon Fest’ returns to Fern Island Park