First Alert Weather: Times of sun & clouds to start the week, risk of wet weather on Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the middle of October and temperatures have remained cool over the past week and a half. As the average high and low temperatures continue to decline, the daily readings in North Central Wisconsin are almost at what is typical for this time of the year. The battle on Sunday will be between times of sunshine and clouds. That theme continues into the start of the work week, with perhaps more clouds on Monday, while brighter on Tuesday. The next round of showers is anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday, with the next storm system moving through the Badger State. It may cool down a bit going into next weekend.

The light jacket or windbreaker will likely be needed for Sunday, with times of clouds and some sunshine. At least it will remain dry, although a bit breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Some clouds Sunday night and cool, with lows by daybreak in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds to start Monday, with some sunshine possible during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday is shaping up to be brighter and milder, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

The next opportunity for showers is on track for mid-week. A cold front and low pressure will be driving toward Wisconsin. Lots of clouds on Wednesday with showers expected as the day goes along. Highs in the mid 50s. Keep the umbrella on hand for Thursday, as scattered showers are on the menu. Highs in the mid 50s.

A little cooler late week into next weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with highs near 50. Showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, then considerable cloudiness for the rest of Saturday. High in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy, next Sunday, highs in the upper 40s.

