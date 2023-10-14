News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin falls in slug fest to Iowa 15-6

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles against Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34)...
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) scrambles against Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins (34) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers fell to their bitter rival Iowa Saturday 15-6, giving Iowa another year possessing the Heartland Trophy.

As with many previous Wisconsin vs. Iowa games before it, scoring came at a premium. Both Wisconsin and Iowa defenses made stops on fourth down against the other to stop drives deep in opponent territory. After the first quarter, the game was tied 0-0.

In the second quarter, the Hawkeyes got the biggest play of the game both literally and figuratively. Iowa running back Leshon Williams uncorked an 82-yard touchdown run on third down to give the road team a 7-0 lead.

Wisconsin not only struggled offensively throughout the first half, but injuries hindered them as well. Braelon Allen went into the locker room with an upper-body injury in the second quarter but would return in the second half. Badger quarterback Tanner Mordecai was not as fortunate. Mordecai was hit in the hand on a play that sent him into the locker room. He would not return as Iowa led at halftime 7-0.

The second half started with some momentum for the Badgers. With back-up quarterback Braedyn Locke in the game, Wisconsin would march 60 yards in 13 plays, getting on the scoreboard thanks to a 36-yard Nathanial Vakos field goal. After an Iowa three-and-out, Wisconsin would once again drive 60 yards to get another Vakos field goal, this time from 52 yards to make the score 7-6.

In the fourth quarter, Iowa put together their best drive of the half, ultimately settling for a 48-yard field goal. On the Badgers’ ensuing possession, Iowa would get to Locke. On a Wisconsin third down backed up in their own end zone, Iowa would strip and sack Locke. A Badger lineman would recover the fumble in the end zone, giving Iowa a safety and increasing the lead to 12-6.

The Badgers still had a shot at getting the ball back with under eight minutes remaining. However, with the Badgers nearing midfield, Locke was hit by Aaron Graves to force a fumble, giving the Hawkeyes the ball back. They’d tack on a field goal to make it a nine-point, two-score game at 15-6. Wisconsin would attempt to drive the field with under two minutes to get on the board, but Locke would be intercepted by Sebastian Castro to seal the win officially for Iowa.

Locke finished the game 15/30 for 122 yards and an interception. Mordecai, before exiting the game, was 12/20 for 106 yards. Braelon Allen had 18 carries for 87 yards.

With the win, Iowa earns consecutive victories over Wisconsin for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

Wisconsin falls to 4-2 with the loss, while Iowa improves to 6-1. The Badgers will travel to play Illinois next Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. kick.

