News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.

Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and have five children- Bruce, Steve, Kathy, Holly and Gary.

The happy couple celebrated the monumental milestone Saturday in Argyle with family and friends. When they get together with their children, their children’s spouses, grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grandchildren, there are over 60 people!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

They are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated with more happy milestones.

Congratulations, Bernie and Juanita!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
The Wisconsin high school football playoffs begin Oct. 20.
WIAA unveils high school football playoff brackets
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
FILE - The 11-year-old and 4-year-old girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert were found...
2 Georgia girls abducted from Burger King found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police capture Whitewater man accused of holding woman for days, UWW confirms
Gov. Evers, DOA renew funding plans as state officially ends fiscal year with $7B surplus
If you’re looking for some family fun while getting into the Halloween Spirit, you’ll want to...
Haunted House this weekend at ODC, Inc. Wisconsin Rapids
The open enrollment period began on Sunday Oct. 15, and lasts until Thursday, Dec. 7
Presentation offering tips to avoid Medicare scams
It’s the 2nd annual Haunted House put on by ODC and is fully accessible and inclusive for all...
Accessible, indoor haunted house for families this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids