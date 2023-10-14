News and First Alert Weather App
WIAA unveils high school football playoff brackets

The Wisconsin high school football playoffs begin Oct. 20.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the regular season wrapped up Friday night, the playoffs are on deck in high school football. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) released the brackets Saturday for the upcoming football playoffs.

Below are all the area match-ups featuring teams from central Wisconsin. All lower seeds will be the home team (i.e. #6 Wausau West will play at #3 SPASH). All games will begin on Friday, Oct. 20.

D1:

#6 Wausau West vs. #3 SPASH

#5 D.C. Everest vs. #4 Neenah

D2:

#7 Marshfield vs. #2 New Richmond

D3:

#5 Lakeland vs. #4 Sparta

#6 Rhinelander vs. #3 Onalaska

#7 Hayward vs. #2 Medford

#6 Antigo vs. #3 Fox Valley Lutheran

D4:

#7 Bloomer vs. #2 Mosinee

#5 Adams-Friendship vs. #4 West Salem

D5:

#8 Durand-Arkansaw vs. #1 Colby

#6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. #3 Stanley-Boyd

#5 Saint Croix Falls vs. #4 Neillsville/Granton

#8 Clintonville vs. #1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

#5 New Holstein vs. #4 Amherst

#7 Tomahawk vs. #2 Southern Door

D6:

#6 Crandon vs. #3 Cameron

#7 Cadott vs. #2 Abbotsford

#8 Marathon vs. #1 Auburndale

#7 Weyauwega-Fremont vs. #2 Stratford

D7:

#7 Glenwood City vs. #2 Edgar

#5 Iola-Scandinavia vs. #4 Cambria-Friesland

#8 Loyal vs. #1 Reedsville

8-Player

#4 Newman vs. #1 Gilman

#2 Owen-Withee vs. #2 Thorp

#3 Almond-Bancroft vs. #2 Oakfield

#3 Three Lakes/Phelps vs. #2 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas

