How Taylor Swift (and Swifties) could save local theatres

By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift got a taste of the concert experience on the big screen as they gathered in local theaters to watch her latest concert film Friday. Swifties, as they’re affectionately called, had a chance to see their idol sing, dance, strut, and do pretty much anything else they would typically witness at a live concert. For many, the excitement was just as palpable as if they were attending a live show.

Tessa Kreciak, an eager fan, exclaimed, “Probably screaming,” when asked about her plans during the movie performances.

Fans took their dedication to another level by dressing up or incorporating Taylor Swift’s style into their own. Demi Kreciak from White Lake proudly displayed a floral drawing on her hand, saying, “I thought it was bright and represented her dress.”

The concert film lasts almost three hours. Despite the lengthy runtime, fans said the experience was well worth their time.

“Taylor Swift is such a good artist, and I feel like it’s going to be a good show,” Tessa Cornelius, a fan attending the premiere, said.

For local theaters, this Taylor Swift concert movie could be the financial boost they’ve been longing for.

“We’re anticipating on our small chain; this would probably bring in an extra, I don’t know, $15,000 to $20,000 for the whole weekend. So yeah, it’s a substantial increase for us,” Tim Suick, owner of the Palace Theater in Antigo, said.

The movie could also help address a generational issue that began during the pandemic and left a “blank space” in movie theater seats.

“When COVID hit, we lost a lot of the younger kids because they couldn’t come to the theater. So once they’re not in the habit, this will help us to get some of them to come back to the theaters, which is a good thing for us,” Suick said. “We want them to leave with a smile; that’s our main thing.”

