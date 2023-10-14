Hilight Zone Week 9: Regular season ends with conferences and playoffs at stake

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football regular season came to a close Friday on a rain-soaked day across central Wisconsin. Through the conditions, teams would battle for conference titles, playoff spots and rivalry bragging rights.

Beginning with Marawood action, a top ten showdown pitted number eight Colby against number ten Auburndale. The sloppy playing conditions were no problem for the home-side Eagles. Kaden Anderson quarterbacked a terrific effort for Auburndale as they were able to stifle Colby 27-13. Both teams will still be playing in the postseason beginning next week. In other Marawood action, number two Edgar clinched a perfect conference record by topping Marathon 44-0. In doing so, the Wildcats win the Marawood outright, without allowing a single point in conference play this season.

In our game of the week, a rivalry played out in the Valley Football Association. Wausau West traveled to D.C. Everest in a battle of two playoff teams. The Trees got the scoring started on a terrific one-hand catch by Pierson Macdonald for a touchdown off a throw by Logan George. D.C. Everest would lead at half 10-0. In the third, Everest would add another score to go up 13. Carter Amerson would finally put the Warriors on the board in the fourth quarter. However, a big sack by Brennan Pederson would seal the deal for the Evergreens to give them their first win over Wausau West in three years, taking it 13-7. Afterward, Evergreens’ head coach Tim Strehlow talked about how big a boost it was for his team headed into the postseason.

”It’s so big to win that last game to give our kids the confidence. Last year, we lost to these guys and we had to go to Hudson and play a good Hudson team and we just didn’t have a lot of confidence going in,” said Strehlow. “Having the win tonight, hopefully, we can draw up some confidence here, have a great week of practice and maybe it can translate into next week.”

Both D.C. Everest and Wausau West finish the regular season 7-2 and will head to the playoffs next week.

The VFA crown however was taken by the SPASH Panthers. SPASH capped off their perfect Valley season with a dominating 56-6 win over Appleton West. The Panthers win the Valley for the first time outright since 2016 and will head into the postseason. For Marshfield, they needed to win Friday to make the postseason. They would get it thanks to an impressive showing from their defense against Hortoville. The Tigers held on to win 17-7 and will head to the postseason next week. Finally, in the VFA, Wisconsin Rapids ended their season with an impressive night on offense, upending Wausau East at Thom Field 33-14.

Amherst went into Friday knowing they’d be playing playoff football next week. However, they’d want to end their season on a high note at home against Manawa. They’d get the job done, taking down the Wolves 28-12. Amherst finishes the regular season 6-3.

In the Great Northern, a rivalry game had all the stakes in the world in Oneida County. Rhinelander needed to win to get in the playoffs. Lakeland wanted to keep their rivals out. The T-Birds were the successful side. A touchdown by Noah Bruckner late first half helped propel Lakeland to a momentum-infused second half to win 32-6, keeping the Hodags out of the playoffs. Antigo found themselves in a similar boat. They needed to top number eight Medford for a playoff spot. The Raiders had none of it. Pacton Rothmeier’s touchdown started the scoring for Medford and they never looked back, winning 58-14. Antigo misses out on the postseason.

Finally, in the Northwoods Conference, Tomahawk looked to play spoiler to Clintonville, hoping to clinch a playoff berth. They’d do just that. The Hatchets pounded the rock on the ground and got just enough plays on defense to win 29-20.

