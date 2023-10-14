First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool with some sunshine returning in the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a soggy end to the work week, much of Saturday was dry in North Central Wisconsin, with spotty drizzle. The early sunshine on Saturday faded to clouds, which prevented us from observing the partial solar eclipse. Cross your fingers that we have clear weather for April 2024 when the next solar eclipse is visible locally. Considerable cloudiness into Sunday and seasonably cool. The sunglasses will be coming in handy for the early work week, but the next weather maker is forecast to bring showers into the region for the middle of the week. After that system goes on, the cool fall weather will continue.

Rainfall on Friday ranged from less than .10" in the far north, around 1" in Wausau, while 1.50" or more fell in southern parts of the region. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy and cool overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Saturday night and cool, with lows by morning on Sunday in the upper 30s to near 40 north, while in the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Sunday. Not as breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

More clouds than intervals of sun Sunday, tranquil. (WSAW)

A mix of clouds and some sun to kick off the work week on Monday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 50s. A nice autumn day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

The next risk of rain showers is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with the next wave of low pressure and a cold front. The amount of rainfall will not be nearly as much as the system that brought a soaking amount to a majority of the area this past Friday, but it should at least be measurable. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday are in the mid 50s.

High temperatures will be within a few degrees of average in the coming week. (WSAW)

More clouds around to wrap up the work week on Friday, but it should be dry. Highs in the low 50s. The start of next weekend has some sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s.

