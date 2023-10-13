News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95

(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 broadcasting legend Mark Zelich, affectionately known by meany as “Z,” has died at the age of 95 in Wausau.

NewsChannel 7 spoke to Mark’s wife, Nancy, who confirmed he died peacefully Thursday afternoon.

Zelich was part of the foundation that created what WSAW is today.

However, his career began before coming to Wausau. According to the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum, Zelich began his career in 1951 as a disc jockey and sports announcing stints at WDBC-AM, Escanaba, Michigan and WATW-AM in Ashland. He moved to the Wausau/Merrill area in 1955 to be a sports reporter and play-by-play announcer for WOSA-AM/WLIN-FM.

He moved to WSAU-TV/AM/FM in 1957 as a sports anchor and became the television station’s news and sports director in 1965. While doing local high school play-by-play, he served as the voice of Badger Football on Wisconsin Radio Network from 1959-1970.

Zelich left his position as a sports anchor in 1977 and remained at the renamed WSAW-TV as Vice President of News and Sports until his retirement in 1994.

After retiring, Zelich continued to work part-time as a Special Projects Coordinator at WSAW until 2007.

Zelich was also the force behind the NewsChannel 7 All-Stars, which honors high school athletes and the NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic and Pinbuster, a regional golf and bowling tournament respectively.

Over his 43 years in broadcasting, Zelich earned multiple awards including being inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 1998.

Nancy said he loved working at NewsChannel 7 and it was the most important thing to him outside of family.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe

Latest News

Widespread rain throughout Friday with periods of heavy rainfall
First Alert Weather: Rain & wind arrives on Friday
Potato season
Potato farmers in Wisconsin see a good harvest despite drought
The lights will be back on for visitors Saturday evening
Monk Botanical Gardens cancels Blossom of Lights on Friday due to weather
At least 22 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for...
Wisconsin GOP to vote on banning youth transgender surgery, barring transgender girls from sports
Wisconsin is the third largest potato growing state in the nation
Challenging growing season for potato farmers leads to good harvest