WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 broadcasting legend Mark Zelich, affectionately known by meany as “Z,” has died at the age of 95 in Wausau.

NewsChannel 7 spoke to Mark’s wife, Nancy, who confirmed he died peacefully Thursday afternoon.

Zelich was part of the foundation that created what WSAW is today.

However, his career began before coming to Wausau. According to the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum, Zelich began his career in 1951 as a disc jockey and sports announcing stints at WDBC-AM, Escanaba, Michigan and WATW-AM in Ashland. He moved to the Wausau/Merrill area in 1955 to be a sports reporter and play-by-play announcer for WOSA-AM/WLIN-FM.

He moved to WSAU-TV/AM/FM in 1957 as a sports anchor and became the television station’s news and sports director in 1965. While doing local high school play-by-play, he served as the voice of Badger Football on Wisconsin Radio Network from 1959-1970.

Zelich left his position as a sports anchor in 1977 and remained at the renamed WSAW-TV as Vice President of News and Sports until his retirement in 1994.

After retiring, Zelich continued to work part-time as a Special Projects Coordinator at WSAW until 2007.

Zelich was also the force behind the NewsChannel 7 All-Stars, which honors high school athletes and the NewsChannel 7 Golf Classic and Pinbuster, a regional golf and bowling tournament respectively.

Over his 43 years in broadcasting, Zelich earned multiple awards including being inducted into the WBA Hall of Fame in 1998.

Nancy said he loved working at NewsChannel 7 and it was the most important thing to him outside of family.

