Taylor County Sheriffs warn of paving company scam targeting elderly

Taylor Co. Scam
Taylor Co. Scam(Taylor County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Wisconsin Crime Alert to locate a 34-year-old man associated with a traveling gypsy paving scam operation that operates under the name of Community Blacktop LLC.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Ferguson has been known to solicit elderly individuals at their homes claiming to have leftover blacktop from working at another job site in the area. They will then give the victim a low estimate to bait victims into “hiring” them to perform some minor work at a discount.

Different tactics are used, however, essentially the scammers will strong-arm the victims into paying a large sum more than what was originally quoted. This criminal enterprise has been known to travel nationally, however, has some ties to the Hastings, MN area. They were also recently in the Abbotsford area on Oct. 11, 2023, and in 2020 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office handled a similar incident with Ferguson in which he was operating under MVP Valued Paving.

Ferguson had recently displayed a Michigan Driver’s License at a bank in Medford identifying himself as Daniel P. Mickelson of Iron River, Michigan to cash a large check from our victim. Brandon is wanted in connection to this incident for Identity Theft and Fraud against a Financial Institution.

Brandon Ferguson, 34
Brandon Ferguson, 34(Taylor Co. Sheriff's Office)

Ferguson is a White male, 6′1″, 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo on his chest. He also goes by the name Michael Ferguson or Daniel Mickelson and uses a Michigan driver’s license.

If you have any information regarding Ferguson’s whereabouts or recent activity of “Community BlackTop LLC” contact Detective Chad Kowalczyk of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-3255 or chad.kowalczyk@co.taylor.wi.us.

