Solar eclipse on Saturday won’t be so visible to us here in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Looking toward the sky, tomorrow marks the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse for a good chunk of the U.S., but likely not Wisconsin.

If you’re looking to catch a glimpse of the visual wonder, it’s best to do so safely if you’re even able to see it at all. The weather is not favorable on Saturday with gloomy skies and rain making this eclipse very difficult to see. Luckily for central Wisconsin, a few more will happen in the future.

There are two kinds of eclipses. Solar and lunar. Even though we may not see the solar eclipse here in Wisconsin you can travel to get a better view.

“That special path it’s stretching from Oregon, all the way down into the southern part of Texas,” said Sebastian Zamfir, professor of physics and astronomy at UWSP.

If you don’t want to make that drive, you can still see it on a screen.

“There will be opportunities for people to enjoy the live-streaming event online through various NASA channels,” Zamfir said. “I am pretty sure NASA television will also run a live stream of that event.”

For any solar eclipse, it’s important to wear eye protection. Zamfir has a great DIY solution with a cereal box and tin foil, “On that tin foil, you make a very tiny pinhole with a sharp tip of a pencil if you want and the other one you leave it empty and that will be the place where you put your eye.”

Another eclipse is set to happen again next year on April 8, hopefully when the weather could be decent enough to see it here as a partial solar eclipse.

Zamfir said, “The band of totalities again stretches from Texas, but this time it will arch across southern Illinois and into New York state and farther into Canada. So for us, it will just be a partial eclipse again.”

UWSP will host an event at Colman Field where people will get a chance to view the eclipse through three portable telescopes. If you can’t make that event, the Wisconsin Rapids School District will also be hosting a solar eclipse watch party at Lincoln High School.

