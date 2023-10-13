Nicolet’s Public Safety College could solve a big issue in Wisconsin --- and save you money

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College commemorated a significant move toward enhancing public safety training within Central and Northcentral Wisconsin with an open house event on Thursday.

The college showcased a new facility designed to serve as the headquarters for a variety of public safety training programs including law enforcement, EMS and firefighting.

With the new facility comes state-of-the-art technology and gear for instructors to use in their teachings.

“There’s a lot [of equipment] on the law enforcement ends. We have a training simulator that we use. For the fire [trainees], they’ve got all their updated fire and EMS gear along with the full ambulance, fire truck, and we have our patrol-type vehicles as well,” Brad Fogerty, a Criminal Justice Instructor at the college, said. “And what having all of these pieces of equipment and resources do to further people’s learning here.”

This facility aims to provide a home for numerous classes, addressing a persistent issue the region has grappled with for years.

“Statewide there’s a shortage of law enforcement officers and corrections officers. So by us having this new facility, we’re hoping to attract new students, retain those students that we have, and be able to serve those agencies that we have with high-quality students and graduates from our programs,” Jason Goeldner, the Associate Dean of Public Safety, said.

One significant advantage the facility provides is the convenience it offers to local departments, eliminating the need to send staff to larger cities such as Milwaukee or Madison for costly training.

“We get to save the taxpayers of Vilas County an enormous amount of money because we’re not sending people out of the area. We’re sending them right there in their backyard,” Chief Deputy Patrick Schmidt said.

Chief Deputy Schmidt also stressed the importance of having first responders trained by instructors who understand the unique demands of the area they’ll serve.

“Being a law enforcement officer in northern Wisconsin is a lot different than being in some city or some suburb. You have to be able to talk to people. You have to be able to relate to people, then you have to understand that you are part of the community. That’s something that I really think is one of the founding values that this program puts forth,” he said.

