News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Marshfield High School deemed safe after Friday threat evacuates school

(Marshfield High School)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield School District has announced that the high school has been sept and cleared after a threat was made on Friday that caused the school to evacuate.

The Marshfield Police Department along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit conducted the building search and found no threats. The school will be able to resume all programming and events including Friday night’s varsity football game against Hortonville at 7 p.m.

Classes will resume, as usual, on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Latest News

Partial Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse on Saturday won’t be so visible to us here in Wisconsin
Taylor Co. Scam
Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office has located man in connection to paving company scam
Joseph Slater
Bond set at $50K for Wausau man charged in shooting at Wausau bar
Widespread rain throughout Friday. Pockets of some moderate to heavy rainfall
First Alert Weather: Wet & windy Friday
Players for the Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Heartland Trophy in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov....
Iowa-Wisconsin matchup could go a long way toward determining the Big Ten West Division race