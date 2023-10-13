Marshfield High School deemed safe after Friday threat evacuates school

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield School District has announced that the high school has been sept and cleared after a threat was made on Friday that caused the school to evacuate.

The Marshfield Police Department along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit conducted the building search and found no threats. The school will be able to resume all programming and events including Friday night’s varsity football game against Hortonville at 7 p.m.

Classes will resume, as usual, on Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.