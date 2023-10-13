Knights of Columbus 1069 Council in Wausau collecting Diapers and Baby Hygiene products for Babies Place

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Diaper needs can force families to cut back on other essentials like food and rent, But the Knights of Columbus 1069 council in Wausau is hoping to change that.

The Knights of Columbus formed in 1892 in Connecticut. The Wausau council was founded in the early 1900s and is made up of five parishes in the Wausau area. The Grand Knight of the Wausau council says this is their first year hosting the diaper drive. He says charitable work is at the core of what they do. The group has been going to different banks, stores, and churches in the area for the last few months to get the ball rolling to help the babies place.

“There is a large, large need for diapers and I’m quite sure that the local neighbors place is putting out a lot of dollars for having to buy diapers, and if we can get them donated, it’s going to help the community,” said Ken Teeters, Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Wisconsin 1069.

Drop off bins will be located at a few locations. You have until Monday, October 23 to donate. The Knights will be collecting the donations on the 24th of this month and will be taking them to the Babies Place on that day.

Babies Place Manager Mandi Spiegelberg says the numbers are continuing to increase. Compared to last year’s 200 babies, they are now serving 200 more babies than they did the year before. Just this week alone, they have already had 28 new babies registered for the program. She says it’s important for people to come out to the donation drive.

“For not only the baby’s health, but also the family in general. We know that if a baby is staying in a soiled diaper longer, it negatively impacts the baby not only health wise, but also emotionally wise. And then the diaper need is also a strain on the family in general,” said Spiegelberg.

Mandi says their biggest need right now is diapers and baby hygiene products, such as lotions and shampoos. When the knights bring the donations to them on the 24th, they will take them in and add them to inventory for families.

You can donate at the locations below until Monday, October 23rd.

People’s State Bank (all area locations)

Associated Bank (all area locations)

Marathon County Credit Union

Walmart Wausau

Cloverbelt Credit Unions

Wagner Shell Station-All 3 Wausau Area Locations

St. Annes Catholic Church

St. Matthew Catholic Church

St. Michael Catholic Church

Church of the Resurrection

Holy Name of Jesus Parish

