The Hilight Zone Week 9 Preview: Mother Nature makes a mess for Wausau West at DC Everest

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - We are down to the final week of the regular season and there’s nothing like a classic Valley rivalry between Wausau West and DC Everest to finish things off for The Hilight Zone Game of the Week.

If you haven’t checked the forecast for today, it’s a messy atmosphere for Friday night football, but no amount of rain has been able to put out what’s been a fiery Wausau West squad so far. With only one loss through the entire season, which came against SPASH at Thom Field, the Warriors have yet to fall on the road this season and look to end the regular season keeping that statement alive.

Wausau West Head Coach Matt Johnson said, “Just being consistent, obviously, keeping the momentum going that we’ve had. We kind of treat this one like a playoff game, too, it’s playoff intensity, it’s an Everest-West rivalry. We gotta play with that and again, just kind of keep, last week was a nice fight against Hortonville. We just gotta keep that mentality as we move forward here.”

A rainy night increases the likelihood of a run-heavy ball game. West running back Ray Reineck has been dominant averaging 140 yards per game. The senior has been out the last two games with an ankle injury.

As the five-win difference in record between Wausau West and East shows, they’ve got a whole new beast on their hands tonight. However, it’s a battle they’re eager to overcome right here in front of their home crowd.

The Evergreens are 4-2 in conference play with losses to SPASH and Hortonville. They’ve gone back and forth their past four games, trading a win and loss each passing week. Now, they’re looking to end the regular season off a winning streak.

DC Everest Head Coach Tim Strehlow said, “We’re getting into the playoffs, so we gotta start playing better, all the way, all three phases of the game, special teams and defense and offense. So hopefully we can just, really just worry about ourselves and play it well together as a team.”

Not only is Everest looking to go consecutive weeks in the win column, but they’re also looking to change the course in this rivalry, as they haven’t beaten West since 2020.

No matter how each team stacks against each other, no one can out-perform Mother Nature. So we’ll see tonight how this great rivalry plays out under some rainy weather.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.