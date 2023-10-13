HIGHLIGHTS: Abbotsford, Loyal punch tickets to playoffs as football teams play Thursday night due to inclement weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple football teams moved their games from Friday night to Thursday night due to the inclement weather in central Wisconsin. Eight area games took place Thursday, with many deciding conference champions and playoff hopes. Columbus volleyball also played in the Cloverbelt Conference championship

Abbotsford secured their playoff destiny with a 35-22 win over Pittsville. leading by one score in the second half, quarterback JV Castillo iced the game on a keeper into the end zone to extend the lead to the 35-22 final. Abbotsford won their fourth conference game with the win, securing a playoff spot.

Mosinee already had a playoff spot locked up entering Thursday night’s game against Merrill, but secured an outright Great Northern Conference title with a dominant 49-0 win over Merrill. Wide receiver and defensive back Keagen Jirschele recorded two interceptions for touchdowns in the win, extending his state lead with 13 interceptions.

Stratford dominated Spencer/Columbus, 54-14, behind two quick touchdowns from Jack Tubbs, who found Gavin Leonhardt and Jett Schoenherr for scores. Stratford clinches an outright CWC-Large title.

Loyal clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 64-13 win over Pacelli. Louis Nikolai found the end zone quite a bit early in the first quarter, scoring a 65-yard touchdown and a short dive inside the five-yard line.

Gilman maintains a perfect 8-0 regular season record with a 60-6 win over Athens.

In other Thursday night football action, Elk Mound beat Neillsville/Granton 13-6, Newman beat Tri-County 22-18 and Wild Rose beat Port Edwards 34-33.

In volleyball action, Columbus Catholic fell to McDonell Catholic, 3-0, in the Cloverbelt Conference championship.

