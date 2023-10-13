Get in the spooky spirit at the Auburndale School Forest Pumpkin Glow Oct. 14

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun and spooky way to spend your weekend while supporting a good cause, you’ll want to check out the Auburndale School Forest Pumpkin Glow. The event is set to take place Saturday, October 14 at the Auburndale School Forest.

Allis Teska, the Auburndale FFA President, and Sonya Merritt, the Auburndale FFA Vice President stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share how the event will benefit the 2023 FFA Toys for Tots campaign.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for Toys for Tots. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

