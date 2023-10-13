First Alert Weather: Wet & windy Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Don’t forget the rain gear Friday! All-day rain expected with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and high winds. Less rainy over the weekend, but winds will remain gusty.

Windy and wet Friday with highs mid 40s (WSAW)

A very strong, low-pressure system brings area-wide rain Friday morning. Widespread rain to last all-day Friday. There will be periods of heavy rainfall over portions of Central Wisconsin at times. Additionally, a brisk east wind will gust around 40 mph. Rain in combination with these high winds can lead to reduced visibilities, especially when traveling.

Widespread rain throughout Friday. Pockets of some moderate to heavy rainfall (WSAW)

Gusts will be high Friday, up to 40 mph. Low visibility expected. (WSAW)

High temperatures will be cooler than previous days, around the mid to upper 40s. If you have plans to catch a Friday night high school football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer.

Widespread rain through Friday evening (WSAW)

Muddy and messy for HS Football Friday night (WSAW)

Rain tapers heading into Saturday morning as the system begins to clear off to the southeast. Total rain accumulations into early Saturday will range from 1-2 inches likely over Central Wisconsin. Around an inch of rain for areas further north. Areas who see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall to accumulate amounts closer to 3 inches. Minor street flooding is possible if storm sewers are blocked by leaves.

Rain becomes scattered overnight and begins to clear heading into Saturday morning (WSAW)

Total accumulation around 1-2 inches into Saturday morning (WSAW)

As rain begins to clear Saturday morning, expect some periods of strays to linger over North Central Wisconsin. When it is not raining, expect overcast skies. Breezy winds to hang around but will turn less gutsy than Friday. Gusts around 30 mph Saturday. Highs near 50. Dry weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Morning clouds Sunday, with partial cloud clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds breezy, gusting around 20 mph.

Winds remaining gusty Saturday, but not as high (WSAW)

Rain clears Saturday morning. Cloudy and cold over the weekend with winds remaining breezy (WSAW)

Next week looks quiet, with sunshine returning Monday. Temperature trend looks to remain consistent, highs in the mid-50s.

