News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Wet & windy Friday

A washout forecast to end the work week. Make sure to have the rain gear handy. Cold & windy weather for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Don’t forget the rain gear Friday! All-day rain expected with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and high winds. Less rainy over the weekend, but winds will remain gusty.

Windy and wet Friday with highs mid 40s
Windy and wet Friday with highs mid 40s(WSAW)

A very strong, low-pressure system brings area-wide rain Friday morning. Widespread rain to last all-day Friday. There will be periods of heavy rainfall over portions of Central Wisconsin at times. Additionally, a brisk east wind will gust around 40 mph. Rain in combination with these high winds can lead to reduced visibilities, especially when traveling.

Widespread rain throughout Friday. Pockets of some moderate to heavy rainfall
Widespread rain throughout Friday. Pockets of some moderate to heavy rainfall(WSAW)
Gusts will be high Friday, up to 40 mph. Low visibility expected.
Gusts will be high Friday, up to 40 mph. Low visibility expected.(WSAW)

High temperatures will be cooler than previous days, around the mid to upper 40s. If you have plans to catch a Friday night high school football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer.

Widespread rain through Friday evening
Widespread rain through Friday evening(WSAW)
Muddy and messy for HS Football Friday night
Muddy and messy for HS Football Friday night(WSAW)

Rain tapers heading into Saturday morning as the system begins to clear off to the southeast. Total rain accumulations into early Saturday will range from 1-2 inches likely over Central Wisconsin. Around an inch of rain for areas further north. Areas who see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall to accumulate amounts closer to 3 inches. Minor street flooding is possible if storm sewers are blocked by leaves.

Rain becomes scattered overnight and begins to clear heading into Saturday morning
Rain becomes scattered overnight and begins to clear heading into Saturday morning(WSAW)
Total accumulation around 1-2 inches into Saturday morning
Total accumulation around 1-2 inches into Saturday morning(WSAW)

As rain begins to clear Saturday morning, expect some periods of strays to linger over North Central Wisconsin. When it is not raining, expect overcast skies. Breezy winds to hang around but will turn less gutsy than Friday. Gusts around 30 mph Saturday. Highs near 50. Dry weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Morning clouds Sunday, with partial cloud clearing for the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds breezy, gusting around 20 mph.

Winds remaining gusty Saturday, but not as high
Winds remaining gusty Saturday, but not as high(WSAW)
Rain clears Saturday morning. Cloudy and cold over the weekend with winds remaining breezy
Rain clears Saturday morning. Cloudy and cold over the weekend with winds remaining breezy(WSAW)

Next week looks quiet, with sunshine returning Monday. Temperature trend looks to remain consistent, highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row
WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95

Latest News

Widespread rain throughout Friday with periods of heavy rainfall
First Alert Weather: Rain & wind arrives on Friday
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday, October 12, 2023
Rain accumulations around 1 to 3 inches Thursday night through Saturday
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather Thursday before big changes arrive Friday into the weekend