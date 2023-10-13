News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

‘Empty Bowls’ event kicks off at Community Partners Campus on Saturday

It's the first year the event will be held at Community Partners Campus in Wausau.
It's the first year the event will be held at Community Partners Campus in Wausau.(na)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend there’s an event at Community Partners Campus you can take part in. Empty Bowls is an international event to raise awareness around hunger and food scarcity.

The Neighbors’ Place 16th Annual Empty Bowls event and first full-scale in-person event since COVID will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Community Partners Campus located at 360 Grand Ave. in Wausau.

The Neighbors’ Place says the partnership and collaboration are integral to addressing critical issues like access to food and basic needs and we have experienced just how impactful it can be bringing partners together under one roof with their move to the Community Partners Campus. The collaborations are also what makes this event so special and unique to our community. This year, they have connected with local artists to offer classes to guests of The Neighbors’ Place and the Community Partners Campus at large.

This project serves to provide a space that promotes dignity, support, and holistic well-being for all members of the community. Through art, they’ll share the challenges associated with food scarcity, the power of community, and the resiliency of the human spirit.

They’ll offer three art workshops to those accessing services led by local artists. The art produced at these workshops and the personal art of their guests will be exhibited on Saturday.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be a craft station, handmade and painted bowls for sale, three local food trucks, a raffle, live music, and the ability to tour the facility. This is a family-friendly event. Bowls, food, and raffle tickets are available for purchase. No entry fee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Latest News

Marshfield High School deemed safe after Friday threat evacuates school
Partial Solar Eclipse
Solar eclipse on Saturday won’t be so visible to us here in Wisconsin
Taylor Co. Scam
Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office has located man in connection to paving company scam
Joseph Slater
Bond set at $50K for Wausau man charged in shooting at Wausau bar