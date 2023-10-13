‘Empty Bowls’ event kicks off at Community Partners Campus on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend there’s an event at Community Partners Campus you can take part in. Empty Bowls is an international event to raise awareness around hunger and food scarcity.

The Neighbors’ Place 16th Annual Empty Bowls event and first full-scale in-person event since COVID will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Community Partners Campus located at 360 Grand Ave. in Wausau.

The Neighbors’ Place says the partnership and collaboration are integral to addressing critical issues like access to food and basic needs and we have experienced just how impactful it can be bringing partners together under one roof with their move to the Community Partners Campus. The collaborations are also what makes this event so special and unique to our community. This year, they have connected with local artists to offer classes to guests of The Neighbors’ Place and the Community Partners Campus at large.

This project serves to provide a space that promotes dignity, support, and holistic well-being for all members of the community. Through art, they’ll share the challenges associated with food scarcity, the power of community, and the resiliency of the human spirit.

They’ll offer three art workshops to those accessing services led by local artists. The art produced at these workshops and the personal art of their guests will be exhibited on Saturday.

In addition to the exhibit, there will be a craft station, handmade and painted bowls for sale, three local food trucks, a raffle, live music, and the ability to tour the facility. This is a family-friendly event. Bowls, food, and raffle tickets are available for purchase. No entry fee.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.