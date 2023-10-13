Brewers’ Woodruff undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to miss most of 2024 season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder and will miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season, the Brewers announced.

The injury is a blow to Woodruff, who is due to be a free agent after next season. The righty missed pitched just 67 innings in 2023 after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the season. He also missed the NL Wild Card Series due to shoulder problems.

“Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field,” General Manager Matt Arnold said. “He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community.”

“Brandon’s health is our top priority at this point in time.”

Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA with the Brewers in seven seasons, making two All-Star teams in the process. It’s unclear what his future holds after this injury.

