News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Brewers’ Woodruff undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to miss most of 2024 season

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder and will miss most, if not all, of the 2024 season, the Brewers announced.

The injury is a blow to Woodruff, who is due to be a free agent after next season. The righty missed pitched just 67 innings in 2023 after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the season. He also missed the NL Wild Card Series due to shoulder problems.

“Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise’s history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field,” General Manager Matt Arnold said. “He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community.”

“Brandon’s health is our top priority at this point in time.”

Woodruff has a career 3.10 ERA with the Brewers in seven seasons, making two All-Star teams in the process. It’s unclear what his future holds after this injury.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAW broadcast legend Mark Zelich dies at 95
Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Latest News

High school football
High school football
JV Castillo of Abbotsford takes the snap in the Falcons' win over Pittsville Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Abbotsford, Loyal punch tickets to playoffs as football teams play Thursday night due to inclement weather
Columbus vs McDonell Catholic
Columbus vs McDonell Catholic
Bowler varsity volleyball celebrating during their scrimmage practice.
Bowler volleyball cherishing first conference title in school history