Aspirus MedEvac debuts new ambulance in Eagle River

Aspirus MedEvac Eagle River
Aspirus MedEvac Eagle River(Aspirus)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - When a 911 call comes in and an ambulance is requested, response speed is critical and in an area like Eagle River, ambulances also need to cover a lot of ground.

Aspirus MedEvac recently unveiled a new ambulance for its 911 crews based at Aspirus Eagle River Hospital that was placed into service on Sept. 11. The hospital currently has two ambulances and a high-quality, well-trained 24/7 paramedic service covering Eagle River and the surrounding townships.

The new ambulance has a series of state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment designed to provide a higher level of patient care, as well as safety for the crew. These include a next-generation Stryker Power-LOAD System cot, a power stair chair, a new LUCAS 3 device, and a backup assist camera.

“The power cot is an auto lift cot that provides a safer experience for patients and for our crews,” said Dan Halverson, Paramedic, AERH. “Manually lifting a patient can take a toll on a person’s back and the new cot allows us to press a button and lift heavier patients up to 700 pounds.”

Sometimes folks are injured or need assistance either upstairs or downstairs and the power stair chair is designed with that safety in mind as it’s able to support patients while going up or down stairs with little to no lifting required. It includes an increased weight capacity and patient containment system.

The LUCAS 3 device is a mechanical chest compression system for coronary intervention during cardiac arrest. It’s an automated compression device that provides high-quality and consistent compressions. High-quality CPR compressions are imperative for good survival outcomes in patients.

“We’re honored to serve Eagle River and the surrounding communities with a paramedic-level service,” added Halverson. “It’s important to us and Aspirus Health that we have the tools needed to care for patients in our rural area.”

Aspirus Eagle River Hospital ambulance service also provides paramedic intercepts to the towns of Land O’ Lakes, Conover, Phelps, and St. Germain. In addition to providing 911 coverage, Aspirus MedEvac provides 24-hour air and ground medical transport for critically ill or injured individuals of north central Wisconsin and Michigan’s UP.

For information visit aspirus.org.

