Wausau Public Works using its leaf baler to pick up what trees have let fall

The baler can break if any foreign debris is in your leaves so check your piles before pick up begins
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaves are starting to pile up all over Wausau. Luckily, there is a machine the city owns that can help called a leaf baler.

All week, Wausau Public Works will be testing it out. They have been using the leaf baler every fall and they say without it, your leaves would stay exactly where they are. Right now the department is working on phase one. This is when people put out their leaves on the curb and the city’s leaf vacuum picks them up.

Phase two is when goes out and turns the leaves into a cube like a hay bale. However, there are two issues that can delay the entire process.

“Anytime you have branches, rocks, cinder blocks, car parts, anything like that, that is in the leaf pile if our operators don’t see it before they bail it, it can get jammed up in the machine and break it,” said Wausau Public Works Superintendent Dustin Kraege.

“Rain can really kind of slow us down. The bailer doesn’t really work as well when the leaves are soaking wet, so then we have a lot more bails break and it just takes longer to get stuff baled, so it can put us behind schedule,” said Kraege.

If you don’t see the baler out this week there’s no need to worry because it will be out again next week as well. You can also help crews out by getting your leaves into a nice pile to make their process even quicker.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

