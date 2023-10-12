News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau Cyclones home opener this Saturday

Zach Serwe from the Wausau Cyclones joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to explain what fans can expect this season.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a little hockey action this weekend, the Wausau Cyclones are back for another season of fun. They have their season home opener Saturday, Oct. 14. Zach Serwe from the Wausau Cyclones joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to explain what fans can expect this season.

“[Fans] can expect a lot of excitement, it’s always like Christmas morning for the home opener you get to unwrap those presents and finally give our fans the opportunity to play in front of the home ice for the first time this year,” Serwe said.

At this weekend’s game, the first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule. On Jan. 20, the Cyclones are having their annual corgi race, and on Feb. 3 they are having a wiener dog race.

Puck drop for Saturday’s home opener is at 7:20 p.m. against the West Bend Power at Marathon Park. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday

Latest News

Prevail bank collected school supplies for children throughout the month of August, and gave...
Prevail Bank in Wausau helping community grow
Wausau Cyclones Home Opener interview - 10.12.2023
Holiday Donation Drive at Prevail Bank - 10.12.2023
School Supplies Donation from Prevail Bank - 10.12.2023