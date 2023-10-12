Wausau Cyclones home opener this Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a little hockey action this weekend, the Wausau Cyclones are back for another season of fun. They have their season home opener Saturday, Oct. 14. Zach Serwe from the Wausau Cyclones joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to explain what fans can expect this season.

“[Fans] can expect a lot of excitement, it’s always like Christmas morning for the home opener you get to unwrap those presents and finally give our fans the opportunity to play in front of the home ice for the first time this year,” Serwe said.

At this weekend’s game, the first 500 fans will receive a magnet schedule. On Jan. 20, the Cyclones are having their annual corgi race, and on Feb. 3 they are having a wiener dog race.

Puck drop for Saturday’s home opener is at 7:20 p.m. against the West Bend Power at Marathon Park. For ticket information, click here.

