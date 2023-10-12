Tommy’s Express brings back Tunnel of Terror at area car washes

(WSAW) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express! More than one hundred Tommy’s Express locations across the country are hosting this spooktacular event in October.

For the cost of a single wash, your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way through the Tunnel of Terror®. The car wash tunnel will transform into a Haunted Wash, full of ghosts and ghouls.

According to the Tommy’s Car Wash website, the Weston location at 1611 Schofield Ave. will offer these spooky washes Oct. 20-21 and 27-28 from 7-10 p.m. for $20. The Stevens Point location at 117 Division St. N will offer washes Oct. 20-21 and 27-28 from 6-10 p.m. for $20.

The participating Tommy’s Express locations give residents something to scream about! Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects. Once you are inside there is no telling what will jump out at your car!

Visit tommys-express.com/tunnel-of-terror/ to find any of the national locations’ participating dates, times, and costs associated with this terrifying good time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.