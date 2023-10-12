News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

SentryWorld to host 2025 Rolex Girls Junior Championship

Rolex Girls Junior Championship
Rolex Girls Junior Championship(SentryWorld)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Junior Golf Association is proud to announce that SentryWorld will host the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome the world’s top junior players back to SentryWorld in 2025,” said Mike James, SentryWorld General Manger. “We’ve renovated our public parkland course to challenge the best players in the world—as it just did during the U.S. Senior Open—and look forward to providing these players and their families an experience that’s second to none.”

SentryWorld is a premier golf course located in central Wisconsin. Developed by Sentry Insurance, the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed course has hosted multiple USGA events including the 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2023 U.S. Senior Open. SentryWorld is known, among other things, for its iconic ‘Flower Hole’. The par 3 No. 16 is lined with more than 30,000 flowers making it the most colorful hole in golf.

The Rolex Girls Junior Championship has occurred annually since 1992, changing host venues each year. Noteworthy courses include Golf Club at Briar’s Creek (2019, 2023), Long Cove Club (2010), The Country Club of North Carolina – Dogwood Course (2015), and Promontory Club – Dye Canyon Course (2018).

Past champions of the Rolex Girls Junior Championship include an AJGA all-star cast: Rose Zhang (2020), Rachel Heck (2017), Alison Lee (2013), Ariya Jutanugarn (2012, 2011), Morgan Pressel (2005), Paula Creamer (2003), and Inbee Park (2002).

“The AJGA is excited to bring this prestigious event to the Midwest, specifically SentryWorld known for its first-class hospitality and challenging course layout,” said Ryan Flanagan, AJGA Midwest Senior Regional Director.

The week will begin on Monday, June 16 with the official practice round for the top-ranked 72 junior girls in golf and Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament. The AJGA’s Junior-Am is modeled after the PGA TOUR’s Pro-Am in which a junior is paired with three amateurs to raise funds for the AJGA Foundation and local charity of choice.

Tournament play will start on Tuesday, June 17, and conclude on Friday, June 20 after 72 holes of competition. The 2025 event will crown the 33rd champion of this prestigious event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday

Latest News

Wisconsin GOP to vote on banning youth transgender surgery, barring transgender girls from sports
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee Bucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season
Boozy Book Fair returns in Stevens Point for ‘Scares on Tap’ event
Mayor Katie Rosenberg speaks during the White House Lead Pipe Summit
New partnership created to eliminate over 8,000 lead service lines in Wausau