SentryWorld to host 2025 Rolex Girls Junior Championship

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Junior Golf Association is proud to announce that SentryWorld will host the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in 2025.

“We’re excited to welcome the world’s top junior players back to SentryWorld in 2025,” said Mike James, SentryWorld General Manger. “We’ve renovated our public parkland course to challenge the best players in the world—as it just did during the U.S. Senior Open—and look forward to providing these players and their families an experience that’s second to none.”

SentryWorld is a premier golf course located in central Wisconsin. Developed by Sentry Insurance, the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed course has hosted multiple USGA events including the 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2023 U.S. Senior Open. SentryWorld is known, among other things, for its iconic ‘Flower Hole’. The par 3 No. 16 is lined with more than 30,000 flowers making it the most colorful hole in golf.

The Rolex Girls Junior Championship has occurred annually since 1992, changing host venues each year. Noteworthy courses include Golf Club at Briar’s Creek (2019, 2023), Long Cove Club (2010), The Country Club of North Carolina – Dogwood Course (2015), and Promontory Club – Dye Canyon Course (2018).

Past champions of the Rolex Girls Junior Championship include an AJGA all-star cast: Rose Zhang (2020), Rachel Heck (2017), Alison Lee (2013), Ariya Jutanugarn (2012, 2011), Morgan Pressel (2005), Paula Creamer (2003), and Inbee Park (2002).

“The AJGA is excited to bring this prestigious event to the Midwest, specifically SentryWorld known for its first-class hospitality and challenging course layout,” said Ryan Flanagan, AJGA Midwest Senior Regional Director.

The week will begin on Monday, June 16 with the official practice round for the top-ranked 72 junior girls in golf and Junior-Am Fundraising Tournament. The AJGA’s Junior-Am is modeled after the PGA TOUR’s Pro-Am in which a junior is paired with three amateurs to raise funds for the AJGA Foundation and local charity of choice.

Tournament play will start on Tuesday, June 17, and conclude on Friday, June 20 after 72 holes of competition. The 2025 event will crown the 33rd champion of this prestigious event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.