Prevail Bank in Wausau helping community grow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids in the Wausau School District in need of school supplies now have them, thanks to an initiative at Prevail Bank in Wausau.

The American Community Survey estimates that 13.4% of children in Wisconsin live in a household below poverty levels. The bank believes that every child should have the supplies they need to prevail in school.

Prevail Bank donated $1,500 to multiple places including United Way, Meals in a Backpack programs, and other school districts. The Wausau location was able to purchase around $260 worth of school supplies for Wausau students. Branch Manager at the Wausau branch, Jerrod Spinnato, says he was able to personally shop for them.

“To be honest, it felt like a lot of pressure, I wanted to make sure that I was giving them quality items, but also keeping in mind that how I spent that money was gonna determine how many children could actually benefit from it. It was exciting,” said Spinnato.

Prevail Wausau also collected School Supplies and money donations at their location. The Wausau School District was excited about the donations they received.

“It’s donations like this that remind us of what a wonderful community we live in, and they mean so much to our district, staff members, and the students and families we serve. Thank you, Prevail Bank, their customers, clients, and staff for making a difference in the lives of our students.” said Diana White, Coordinator of Communications and Marketing at Wausau School District.

Now the bank is ready for their next project, and it will get you excited for the holidays. It’s a holiday drive. The Branch Manager of Prevail Wausau told NewsChannel 7 they are supporting Granite House for this year’s holiday drive, and the clubhouse means a lot to him. The Granite House allows people with mental illness and drug abuse to get the help they need and not be isolated.

It will open soon, after the former North Central Health Care Community Corner Clubhouse closed its doors. Aside from working at prevail, Jerrod is also on the board of directors for Granite House. He hasn’t been in the role for long, but said he joined because of the mission.

“It’s a natural fit, because Prevail Bank and the Granite House have a common goal of helping those that are in need, ensuring that working together, we can all accomplish our goals,” said Spinnato.

You will be able to make cash or check donations at the bank. They will go directly to the charity to address their specific needs. The drive details have not been finalized yet, but when they are, NewsChannel 7 will keep you updated on the dates you can stop by and donate.

We also want to remind you that NewsChannel 7 also sponsors a holiday drive every year called Share your Holidays. It is coming up very soon. We will keep you updated on all the details.

