News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Prevail Bank in Wausau helping community grow

Prevail bank collected school supplies for children throughout the month of August, and gave...
Prevail bank collected school supplies for children throughout the month of August, and gave the donations to the school district. Their next drive is a Holiday Drive(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kids in the Wausau School District in need of school supplies now have them, thanks to an initiative at Prevail Bank in Wausau.

The American Community Survey estimates that 13.4% of children in Wisconsin live in a household below poverty levels. The bank believes that every child should have the supplies they need to prevail in school.

Prevail Bank donated $1,500 to multiple places including United Way, Meals in a Backpack programs, and other school districts. The Wausau location was able to purchase around $260 worth of school supplies for Wausau students. Branch Manager at the Wausau branch, Jerrod Spinnato, says he was able to personally shop for them.

“To be honest, it felt like a lot of pressure, I wanted to make sure that I was giving them quality items, but also keeping in mind that how I spent that money was gonna determine how many children could actually benefit from it. It was exciting,” said Spinnato.

Prevail Wausau also collected School Supplies and money donations at their location. The Wausau School District was excited about the donations they received.

“It’s donations like this that remind us of what a wonderful community we live in, and they mean so much to our district, staff members, and the students and families we serve. Thank you, Prevail Bank, their customers, clients, and staff for making a difference in the lives of our students.” said Diana White, Coordinator of Communications and Marketing at Wausau School District.

Now the bank is ready for their next project, and it will get you excited for the holidays. It’s a holiday drive. The Branch Manager of Prevail Wausau told NewsChannel 7 they are supporting Granite House for this year’s holiday drive, and the clubhouse means a lot to him. The Granite House allows people with mental illness and drug abuse to get the help they need and not be isolated.

It will open soon, after the former North Central Health Care Community Corner Clubhouse closed its doors. Aside from working at prevail, Jerrod is also on the board of directors for Granite House. He hasn’t been in the role for long, but said he joined because of the mission.

“It’s a natural fit, because Prevail Bank and the Granite House have a common goal of helping those that are in need, ensuring that working together, we can all accomplish our goals,” said Spinnato.

You will be able to make cash or check donations at the bank. They will go directly to the charity to address their specific needs. The drive details have not been finalized yet, but when they are, NewsChannel 7 will keep you updated on the dates you can stop by and donate.

We also want to remind you that NewsChannel 7 also sponsors a holiday drive every year called Share your Holidays. It is coming up very soon. We will keep you updated on all the details.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday

Latest News

The city has gone 4 years without a dog park.
New dog park opening Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids
Carolina Crusher Monster Truck pulling a stoppie in two-wheel skill competition at Marathon Park.
Monster trucks roar back into Wausau for Monster X Tour
Friday and Saturday, you will be able to dress up in your favorite Halloween costume while...
‘Howl-oween at the Zoo’ happening Friday and Saturday in Marshfield
The first 50 people at the party will get free skewers as a way to say thank you for supporting...
Timekeeper Distillery celebrating five years of business in Wausau on Friday