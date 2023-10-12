News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Potato farmers in Wisconsin see a good harvest despite drought

Wisconsin is the third largest potato growing state in the nation
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERBROOK, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s potato harvest season and growers say, believe it or not, a dry year is ending with a good harvest.

A farmer with JW Mattek and Sons says they produce or grow 56 million pounds of seed Potatoes. Matt Mattek, a 6th generation farmer in Deerbrook, says the lack of rain at times this year forced them to make some adjustments.

“We had to irrigate bare ground just to get some of our pre-emergent to kick in and make sure it works,” he said. “All summer it’s been dry, but luckily we have hard hoses and we were pretty able to get almost every acre we farm underwater weekly.”

When it comes to potatoes, Wisconsin is one of the largest producers in the country coming in third behind just Idaho and Washington.

“Wisconsin is actually the third largest potato growing state in the nation we grow on average 63,000 acres every year,” said Dana Rady, director of promotions at the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association.

So the drought did have an impact as it took some of the tops off some of the yields in many different areas of the state.

“Overall size is looking great and quality is looking great and growers are anxious to get everything out of the ground and continue on with the rest of the shipping season,” said Rady.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday
Couple shares story how they save a woman's life
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story

Latest News

The lights will be back on for visitors Saturday evening
Monk Botanical Gardens cancels Blossom of Lights on Friday due to weather
At least 22 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for...
Wisconsin GOP to vote on banning youth transgender surgery, barring transgender girls from sports
Wisconsin is the third largest potato growing state in the nation
Challenging growing season for potato farmers leads to good harvest
Having your leaves in a pile at the curb helps crews work faster
City of Wausau about to begin baling leaves in phase 2 of leaf collection