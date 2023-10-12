News and First Alert Weather App
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government

Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday. It says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022.

Messages left with Menendez’s Senate staff and attorney were not immediately answered.

Sen. Bob Menendez remained defiant Monday after being indicted on bribery charges last week. (U.S. Attorney's Office, CNN, Spectrum News NY1, Pool, WABC)

The new charge comes just weeks after the Democrat and his wife were accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator to help and influence over foreign affairs. The couple have pleaded not guilty.

The indictments said that while Menendez was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he took several steps to secretly aid Egyptian officials. That included ghostwriting a letter to fellow senators encouraging them to lift a hold on $300 million in aid to Egypt.

He was also accused of passing along information about employees at the U.S. Embassy in Egypt and transmitting nonpublic information to Egyptian officials about military aid.

Menendez, 69, has insisted that he did nothing unusual to assist Egypt and that prosecutors had misunderstood the work of a senator involved in foreign affairs. Authorities who searched Menendez’s home last year said they found more than $100,000 worth of gold bars and over $480,000 in cash — much of it hidden in closets, clothing and a safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

