Milwaukee Bucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season

Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks open their season this month, and with it comes the return of a full slate of theme night promotions planned for the 2023-24 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Theme nights tip off this season on Opening Night, presented by Ballers Champagne, on Oct. 26 when the Bucks host the 76ers. This season will also feature “414 All Nights,” which aims to celebrate all Bucks fans through storytelling and in-game elements. These nights include Hoops for Troops, Pride Night, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Black History Month, HBCU Night, Noche Latina, and Women’s Empowerment Night.

The full slate of theme nights for this season are:

  • Thursday, Oct. 26 – Opening Night presented by Ballers Champagne
  • Monday, Oct. 30 – Halloween presented by Door Peninsula Winery
  • Friday, Nov. 3 – In-Season Tournament
  • Wednesday, Nov. 8 – Hoops for Troops presented by We Energies
  • Friday, Nov. 24 – In-Season Tournament
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 – MACC Fund game presented by Nuna Baby
  • Monday, Jan. 8 – Pride Night presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
  • Sunday, Jan. 14 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration presented by We Energies
  • Friday, Jan. 26 – Bango’s Birthday
  • Thursday, Feb. 8 – Black History Month
  • Thursday, Feb. 27 – HBCU Night presented by Johnson Controls
  • Monday, March 4 – Noche Latina presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
  • Thursday, March 14 – BUCKSFit Game presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
  • Sunday, March 24 – Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMO
  • Wednesday, April 10 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are available now and can be purchased through the Bucks app or by visiting www.bucks.com/tickets. For more information on theme nights planned for the upcoming season, visit www.bucks.com/impact.

