Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce to host public childcare town hall

The event is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a childcare town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for anyone in the community to attend.

On its website, the Chamber stated that a lack of childcare options for local employees is a significant economic threat facing families, businesses, and the entire Greater Wausau community. The State of Wisconsin and the entire country are grappling with this same challenge.

To better develop solutions or possible courses of action, this program will gather experts in the childcare industry to share their knowledge and present possible solutions.

The event will be held at the NTC campus in Wausau at 1000 W. Campus Dr. in room E101 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story

