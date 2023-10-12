First Alert Weather: Rain & wind on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain and wind is on the way! Widespread rain is set to track in Thursday night, bringing a washout for Friday, and clearing out by Saturday.

Increasing clouds Thursday with winds turning gusty (WSAW)

Any sunshine Thursday morning will be quickly covered by clouds as sky conditions turn overcast for the day. Afternoon highs mid-50s. Winds will turn breezy by the afternoon, east winds 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Widespread rain filters into Central Wisconsin Thursday night (WSAW)

A very strong, low-pressure system is set to move in from the Central Plains, bringing area-wide heavy rainfall and very windy conditions Friday. Rainfall spreads into North Central Wisconsin late Thursday, becoming widespread over the region heading into Friday morning. Plan for widespread rain to last all-day Friday. There will be periods of heavy rainfall.

Washout forecast, cloudy, with a high in the mid to upper 40s (WSAW)

Widespread rain spreads over NC Wisconsin Friday morning (WSAW)

Widespread rain throughout Friday with periods of heavy rainfall (WSAW)

Additionally, a brisk east wind will gust around 40 mph. Rain in combination with these high winds can lead to reduced visibilities, especially when traveling. Highs upper 40s. If you have plans to catch a Friday night football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer. Rain tapers heading into Saturday morning.

Widespread rain, heavy for some, continuing Friday night (WSAW)

Gusts up to 40 mph Friday, high winds expected (WSAW)

A decent amount of rain is expected to accumulate from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Rain totals 1-2 inches likely. Excessive rainfall possible south of HWY 10 where 3 inches of rain may accumulate. This much rain will bring relief to the ongoing drought situation in North Central Wisconsin. Minor street flooding is possible if storm sewers are blocked by leaves.

Rain accumulations between 1-3 inches (WSAW)

As rain begins to clear Saturday morning, expect some periods of strays to linger. Overcast skies and breezy winds to hang around. Gusts around 30 mph. Highs near 50. Dry weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Partly Sunny Sunday, under brisk conditions and highs in the low 50s.

Windy over the weekend with clouds and highs in the 50s (WSAW)

