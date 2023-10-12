News and First Alert Weather App
Bowler volleyball cherishing first conference title in school history

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - “A couple years ago, if you would’ve said that, it would’ve sounded impossible,” says Isabella Stevens, Senior.

For the Bowler Panthers, nothing is impossible. At long last, their girls varsity volleyball team finally takes home a conference crown.

“Our team from this year compared to last year, it’s like you’re playing against Olympic-level compared to middle school level,” says Stevens.

“We worked really hard this year as a team, definitely picked it up from last year,” says Bertina Dodge, Senior. “Just a lot more confidence this year.”

Behind their talent and improvement is a tight bond.

“They’re never at each other, they’re always laughing and giggling at each other,” says Bradley Brei, Head Coach. “It’s a great group of girls.”

Brei has been Bowlers coach for the past decade, coaching now alongside his wife and daughter. Creating a family atmosphere that reflects onto his players.

“He pushed you, he makes sure you get your stuff done,” says Dodge. “I think taking that with me even further down the road is pushing me further as a person.”

“I’ve actually been with him since, oh my gosh, I was little,” says Ava Paiser, Junior. “My sister played for him, so he does amazing, and I love him.”

While a conference title speaks for itself, the real legacy of this team is to mark a beginning of greater things ahead.

“Instead of conference championships, maybe they’ll go onto state,” says Stevens. “Maybe it’ll give the next kids coming up a good idea of what they can do. No matter what, play your game.”

