Boozy Book Fair returns in Stevens Point for ‘Scares on Tap’ event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - All the nostalgia of the childhood Scholastic Book Fair, but now you don't have to beg your parents for money at the Boozy Book Fair: Scares on Tap.

On Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at District 1 Brewing Company in Stevens Point, the booksellers from Bound to Happen Books are popping up with a Spooky Scary Book Fair. Dress the part, embrace the darkness, and join in for a day of spooktacular literary revelry. They’ve curated a chilling collection that will leave you yearning for more, from the cozily creepy tales that send shivers down your spine to the downright awful, in the most spine-tinglingly good way.

District 1 Brewing Company will be operating their micro-brewery and tasting room with their usual scarily delicious selection of beers. Entry will be free of charge.

Attendees must be 21 or older, or 18 but accompanied by a legal guardian, regardless if you are just attending the Book Fair and not going to the bar.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page here.

