News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Boozy Book Fair returns in Stevens Point for ‘Scares on Tap’ event

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - All the nostalgia of the childhood Scholastic Book Fair, but now you don’t have to beg your parents for money at the Boozy Book Fair: Scares on Tap.

On Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at District 1 Brewing Company in Stevens Point, the booksellers from Bound to Happen Books are popping up with a Spooky Scary Book Fair. Dress the part, embrace the darkness, and join in for a day of spooktacular literary revelry. They’ve curated a chilling collection that will leave you yearning for more, from the cozily creepy tales that send shivers down your spine to the downright awful, in the most spine-tinglingly good way.

District 1 Brewing Company will be operating their micro-brewery and tasting room with their usual scarily delicious selection of beers. Entry will be free of charge.

Attendees must be 21 or older, or 18 but accompanied by a legal guardian, regardless if you are just attending the Book Fair and not going to the bar.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windsor High School students and football teammates lit candles for 15-year-old Elijah-Jay...
High school football player dies after medical emergency at practice
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Town of Reid man, found safe
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Wisconsin with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday

Latest News

Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee Bucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season
Mayor Katie Rosenberg speaks during the White House Lead Pipe Summit
New partnership created to eliminate over 8,000 lead service lines in Wausau
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
The logo for the newly branded Wausau Cyclones.
Wausau Cyclones home opener this Saturday