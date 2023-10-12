Blossom of Lights at Monk Botanical Gardens canceled for Friday due to weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau has announced via Facebook that they have canceled their Blossom of Lights tours on Friday, Oct. 13 due to the forecasted inclement weather.

Tours are still on for Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 showings. Tickets purchased for Friday will be accepted for a different date.

Blossom of Lights runs Thursdays through Saturdays from Oct. 5-Oct. 28 at the Monk Botanical Gardens. Tickets are $12 per person or you can get the family pass for $48 which applies to groups of 4, 5, or 6.

