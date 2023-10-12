Better Business Bureau warns of potential Israel-related charity scams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the war in Israel captures the world’s attention, individuals worldwide, including those in Wisconsin, are looking for ways to provide aid and support.

Ellen Spira Hattenbach, National Campaign Director for the Midwest at the Jewish National Fund, highlighted the outpouring of support, stating, “They’re setting up peer-to-peer pages to raise funds. There are rallies in support of Israel. People are just calling our phones non-stop. The outreach has been beautiful.”

Despite the genuine efforts, Lisa Schiller, Spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), raised concerns about scammers taking advantage of people’s willingness to help.

“People’s hearts are on the line. They’re seeing these images on television, and they’re feeling compelled to help in some way, to donate, get involved. And scammers will, you know, jump in and take advantage of that,” Schiller said.

Scammers often employ various tactics during times of crisis. They can use social media and convincing fake websites.

“A lot of times we see fake crowdfunding sites, or scammers will create a website with a charity name that’s very similar to something that is legitimate. [It could be] a letter may be off [or] the name might be just slightly different, so as to confuse the consumer,” Schiller said. “So in other words, if you don’t do your research, you know, you may end up in the wrong place.”

Not all pitfalls come from scams, Schiller said. She advised potential donors to scrutinize legitimate charities as well.

“You want to ask yourself, ‘can the charity that you’re going to donate to get to the impacted area?’” she said. “Because we know that not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly.”

To help donors make informed choices, the BBB uses 20 standards to evaluate charities. These standards include assessing conflicts of interest, budget plans and tracking complaints about the charity. The BBB then recommends the charities that meet this criteria as safe choices. The BBB has identified 11 verified charities that can be trusted for donations to support those affected by the conflict in Israel.

