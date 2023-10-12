News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Better Business Bureau warns of potential Israel-related charity scams

By Sloane Wick
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the war in Israel captures the world’s attention, individuals worldwide, including those in Wisconsin, are looking for ways to provide aid and support.

Ellen Spira Hattenbach, National Campaign Director for the Midwest at the Jewish National Fund, highlighted the outpouring of support, stating, “They’re setting up peer-to-peer pages to raise funds. There are rallies in support of Israel. People are just calling our phones non-stop. The outreach has been beautiful.”

Despite the genuine efforts, Lisa Schiller, Spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), raised concerns about scammers taking advantage of people’s willingness to help.

“People’s hearts are on the line. They’re seeing these images on television, and they’re feeling compelled to help in some way, to donate, get involved. And scammers will, you know, jump in and take advantage of that,” Schiller said.

Scammers often employ various tactics during times of crisis. They can use social media and convincing fake websites.

“A lot of times we see fake crowdfunding sites, or scammers will create a website with a charity name that’s very similar to something that is legitimate. [It could be] a letter may be off [or] the name might be just slightly different, so as to confuse the consumer,” Schiller said. “So in other words, if you don’t do your research, you know, you may end up in the wrong place.”

Not all pitfalls come from scams, Schiller said. She advised potential donors to scrutinize legitimate charities as well.

“You want to ask yourself, ‘can the charity that you’re going to donate to get to the impacted area?’” she said. “Because we know that not all relief organizations will be positioned to provide relief quickly.”

To help donors make informed choices, the BBB uses 20 standards to evaluate charities. These standards include assessing conflicts of interest, budget plans and tracking complaints about the charity. The BBB then recommends the charities that meet this criteria as safe choices. The BBB has identified 11 verified charities that can be trusted for donations to support those affected by the conflict in Israel.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Bowler volleyball cherishing first conference title in school history
Bowler volleyball cherishing first conference title in school history
Bowler varsity volleyball celebrating during their scrimmage practice.
Bowler volleyball cherishing first conference title in school history
Better Business warns of charity scams
Better Business warns of charity scams
TSA, CWA say TSA agents were treated for unknown illnesses Tuesday