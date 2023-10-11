News and First Alert Weather App
Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin gifted UTV to help with recreational trips

The vehicle will be used at Country Haven Farm in Gleason which is a retreat for veterans
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Can-Am wanted to donate three of their UTVs to a service organization in Wisconsin. Antigo Yamaha thought Wounded Warrior United of Wisconsin deserved one and Can-Am thought so too.

The Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin invites veterans to Country Haven Farm for outdoor activities, but getting out and about can be tough for some.

“Mostly your older veterans that still want to ice fish and stuff like that, but the cold gets to them, so they’ve given it up. They don’t go out anymore. So this is going to give us the opportunity to get a lot of the veterans back into ice fishing,” said President of Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin Otto Reetz.

For Reetz, these trips aren’t just a getaway for veterans. It’s also about creating and maintaining friendships.

“Go out on one of our outings, just try it and every time one of our veterans that goes on one of our events is happy that they went. They have a lot of friends that they have created. The comradery is unbelievable when you get veterans together,” said Reetz.

One veteran says he joined the group months ago and it has allowed him to find peace.

“Nature’s really soothing and calming and relaxing and helps you just clear your mind. Get those answers for the questions you may have in your mind just to sit back and think instead of hustle and bustle and be busy-bodied all the time,” said Derek Johngagne.

But the main reason why this group exists and is still growing today is because leaders want to do more.

“If we can help one veteran, that’s a start,” said Reetz.

Country Haven Farm is also in the process of creating a 900-square-foot cabin for veterans to stay at when they visit there. They are still raising the money for that.

