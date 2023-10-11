News and First Alert Weather App
A Wausau couple who saved the life of a church member share their story

The couple says its important for people to learn CPR and know when and how to use it
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau family rises to the occasion to save a woman’s life.

It’s a day the Voss family never expected and won’t soon forget. It happened during a church service on August 19 and they were only there because of a change of plans. A change that would result in the Voss family becoming instant heroes.

The couple stepped up to save a woman’s life after she passed out. Tommy Voss, a fourth-year medical student at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Central Wisconsin campus, said he was attending St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau when in the blink of an eye, he jumped into action to give CPR to a church member.

“It was a crazy experience because you never think you’re going to be in that situation until you are, and that’s when you just rely on the training you received and you jump into action and you just start doing it,” said Tommy.

When he saw the lady at the front of the church pass out. He immediately rushed to check for a pulse and if she was breathing. Tommy started chest compressions right away while telling someone to call 911.

“Incredibly grateful and humble at the same time, we weren’t even planning on being there that night, just to be in that situation and to live out what my dream is being a doctor and were months away from that and to already be putting those skills to use I’m just happy to help people out,” Tommy shared.

His wife Lexi a high school Math teacher at Wittenberg-Birnamwood had attended CPR training just days before this all happened.

“Pretty surreal I never really thought as a high school math teacher that I would be in a situation like that,” said Lexi.

Both say it’s important for people to know CPR and how to use it.

“Don’t be afraid to step up and do that because your intervention might just save someone’s life,” said Tommy.

“Being willing to step in and never knowing that one small thing that you do could be the difference between saving someone’s life,” Lexi added.

Tommy said the woman is alive and well. He graduates medical school in May. Ultimately, he plans to study Anesthesiology, and training for that starts next July.

