News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

TSA agents at Central Wisconsin Airport treated for unknown illness Tuesday

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration at the Central Wisconsin Airport were treated for an unknown illness Tuesday.

According to Airport Director Brian Grefe, five TSA agents were taken to an area hospital Tuesday. He says the nature of their illness is unknown. As a matter of best practice, airport officials had the airport terminal and its HVAC system evaluated and inspected immediately. Grefe says any exposure they made have had did not come from the airport’s ventilation system.

Grefe also said they’ve reached out to Delta and American Airlines to see if any passengers or employees had a similar experience. So far no one else has reported any illness.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Southpoint Laundromat
‘Laundry Love Ministry’ helping people pay for their laundry
Marshfield cemetery announced as official Wreaths Across America Day location
Nueske’s, Weinbrenner Shoes advance to final four in coolest thing in Wisconsin contest
The park has a smaller one-acre lot, and a bigger nine-acre lot for your dogs to roam free
New dog park opening in Wisconsin Rapids