TSA agents at Central Wisconsin Airport treated for unknown illness Tuesday

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration at the Central Wisconsin Airport were treated for an unknown illness Tuesday.

According to Airport Director Brian Grefe, five TSA agents were taken to an area hospital Tuesday. He says the nature of their illness is unknown. As a matter of best practice, airport officials had the airport terminal and its HVAC system evaluated and inspected immediately. Grefe says any exposure they made have had did not come from the airport’s ventilation system.

Grefe also said they’ve reached out to Delta and American Airlines to see if any passengers or employees had a similar experience. So far no one else has reported any illness.

